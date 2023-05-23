HC slams teachers for challenging transfer order to other schools
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court slammed government schoolteachers, who challenged their transfer orders, by saying that the purpose of teaching is to impart education and skills to the students, not to get a job in a convenient place.
The State government had issued an order to transfer excess teachers from Thiruthuraipoondi Girls Higher Secondary School.
Challenging the transfer order, the teachers of that school Durai Raj, Singaravelu and Bhuvaneswari moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the transfer order and issue a consequential direction to the government to allow the petitioners to continue teaching in the same school.
The case was heard by Justice CV Karthikeyan. The petitioners counsel said that the transfer order is a violation of previous orders of Tamil Nadu government regarding the transfer and allow them to continue in the present school.
However, Justice Karthikeyan refused to accept the arguments and said that if the service of the teachers is needed in any other schools, they should willingly accept it and get transferred to those schools. Further, the purpose of teaching is to impart education and skills to the students, not to get a job at a convenient place, said the Justice.
If the petitioners have any objections regarding the transfer order they can raise it before the counselling, said the court dismissing the petition.
