Flower vendors flay Thanjai Corporation’s eviction move
TIRUCHY: After Thanjavur City Corporation refused permission to the flower vendors to do business, they staged a protest and demanded the civic administration to allow them to sell flowers along the roads on Tuesday.
It is said the vendors were selling flowers inside the old bus stand premises for the past several years.
However, the Thanjavur corporation refused them permission to do business inside the bus stand and asked them to vacate the spot immediately. The corporation also had removed the vendors who were selling flowers across the city.
The irate vendors backed by AITUC staged a protest in front of the Corporation office on Tuesday. They demanded the civic administration to allow them to sell flowers in the same place.
They also charged that the corporation has been working against the interest of the working class.
The members raised slogans and sold flowers in the middle of the road in support of their protest.
