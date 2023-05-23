42 more services go contactless in RTOs
CHENNAI: To reduce the footfall in the Regional Transport Offices, Transport Department has approved the implementation of 42 additional contactless services to provide convenient and hassle-free services to citizens online.
The 42 services would be in addition to the existing six contactless services.
The contactless services that can be availed online, eliminating the need to visit the RTO are related to driving licence, conductor licence, vehicle registration, and permit.
Of the proposed 42 contactless services, 22 are related to the drivers and conductor’s licence while the rest deal with motor vehicles and permits.
The new contactless services to be introduced include change of address, name, photo and signature in learner’s licence, issue of duplicate driving licence, change of name, biometrics, and date of birth in DL, issue of duplicate learner’s licence and driving licence, issue of the international driving permit, and renewal of conductor licence.
Other services to be made online include the application for temporary registration of motor vehicles, application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration (RC), grant of NOC for RC, change of address in RC, issue of the fresh permit, duplicate permit and transfer of the permit.
The government order came in the wake of the announcement by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar in the Assembly while replying to the demand for grants relating to the Motor Vehicles Acts - Administration on March 23.
Minister said additional contactless services will be provided using Aadhaar as ID proof, to provide the services offered in the RTOs at doorsteps and to bring in transparency enabling the applicants to get their work done conveniently and seamlessly.
