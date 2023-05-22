Transport corpns in a spot as Centre orders scrapping of old govt buses

CHENNAI: State transport undertakings (STUs), including MTC, are in a spot over the central government’s notification to deregister and scrap government buses which are more than 15-year-old, from April 1.

As the Centre hasn’t responded to the State’s appeal for extension by three years, 1,300 government buses, which are more than 15 years old, face the risk of being scrapped. The vehicle scrapping policy came into effect from April 1.

The heads of seven transport corporations are tight-lipped on the operation of the old buses. Sources said the government has power under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules to exempt the class of motor vehicles from any rules in the public interest. “The provision would help the corporation operate the buses,” sources said.

The transport corporations are taking exception to the centre’s order as the scrapping policy applies only for government-owned vehicles.

Sources also pointed to the Kerala government’s order allowing the operation of the 15-year-old government buses till September 2024.

Department sources added that the Centre has cancelled the registration certificates of government vehicles that are more than 15 years old on April 1, putting their operation in question.

“We have stopped the operation of the vehicles owned by the department which are 15 years old. No vehicles can be operated without a valid registration certificate. The corporation buses are not exempt from it,” sources added.

Managing director of one of the TNSTCs said that vehicle scrapping did not affect the operation. “With the availability of the spare buses, it will not be difficult to operate the buses as per schedule even if more than 15-year-old buses are scrapped, “ he said.