Guidelines issued to observe World Environment Day in HEIs
CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued fresh guidelines to conduct series of activities in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) beginning from May third week for observing World Environment Day on June 5.
UGC secretary Sudeep Singh Jain said, “On World Environment Day, the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change is organising activities for mass mobilisation for creating awareness about the mission and inculcating sustainable consumption behaviour.”
Accordingly, illustrative list of activities has been shared with the HEIs. They include creating awareness workshops on sustainable practices and Mission LiFE and also promoting its action.
“Other activities include making college and university campuses plastic-free and creating less paper or digital campuses besides avoiding food wastage in hostels and cafeterias by promote serving of small portions, setting up composting centres for making compost from dried leaves, waste food and organic waste to be utilised as manure and organise bicycle rallies, plastic collection, etc”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android