10 new COVID count in State, 100 active cases, 0.2% TPR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 10 new COVID cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,404. Coimbatore and Kancheepuram had 3 cases respectively. A case each was reported in Chennai, Erode, Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri.

TN’s test positivity rate stood at 0.2% after 5,164 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 100 with the highest of 18 cases in Coimbatore and Chennai each. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,225. No more COVID-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,079.