Tourists throng Yercaud for 46th ‘Kodai Vizha’
COIMBATORE: Tourists thronged Yercaud to get a glimpse of floral models displayed at the 46th Kodai Vizha inaugurated at Anna Park on Sunday.
Around 50 varieties of 10,000 potted flowers became a visual treat to tourists at the show. A major attraction was a dragon made of 32,000 flowers. Another highlight of the expo was the ‘Ponniyin Selvan ship’ made of 35,000 flowers.
There were also floral structures of honey bees, rabbit, ‘chotta bheem’, selfie points, and other decorations that were loved by visitors. On behalf of the Food Safety Department, a live demo of preparing a healthy millet-based food is being conducted on a daily basis till the end of the floral expo on 28 May.
For the visitors, there is also a line-up of various competitions including a healthy child contest, traditional food cooking, rangoli, and boat race. There will also be a dog show conducted by the veterinary department.
Apart from the show, tourists will be enthralled by cultural and musical shows. To encourage youth into sports activities, various sports events like football, handball, kabbadi, and marathon were being organised and prizes were distributed as part of ‘kodai vizha’.
