CPM welcomes school edu minister's announcement on SEP

CHENNAI: CPM welcomed the Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh's announcement about state education policy and urge to design the policy without any delay in a press statement on Sunday.

"The Union government is trying to infuse 'Sanatan - Hindutva ideologies in education across India in the name of national education policy", said the statement. "They are changing academic books and teaching the history of India, including freedom struggle on the religious basis to the students, which is a dangerous move", noted the statement.

While on the other hand, to overcome the Union government's move, the state government had set up a high-level committee to design a separate state education policy to facilitate the Tamil Nadu students with better education on a scientific basis, said the statement.

But the committee's operations worried us, later we met with the CM and demanded to concentrate on state education policy, added the statement.

Subsequently, the school education minister announced that the committee has been modified and the government will design a state education policy for the betterment of the students. We urge the state government should design a state education policy without delay, noted the statement.