2 die at Thanjai Tasmac bar; autopsy finds cyanide
COIMBATORE: Two persons, including a senior citizen, who consumed liquor sold illegally at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet during non-permitted hours swooned and died in Kondirajapalayam near Keelavasal, Thanjavur on Sunday. A preliminary report from Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where post-mortems were held, has found traces of ‘cyanide’ in the bodies of the duo.
The deaths, coming within days after twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu claiming over 20 lives, have sent shock waves with officials rushing for damage control. While bar owner Senthil N Palanivel and staff Kamaraj were arrested, both the Tasmac shop and bar were sealed by the Revenue officials.
Police identified the deceased as Kuppusamy, 68, a fish seller in the nearby temporary fish market and ‘kutty’ Vivek, 36, a car driver from Poomal Ravuthan Kovil Street.
“Around 11 am, Kuppusamy, after consuming liquor at the bar, returned to sell fish when he swooned and began to froth. He was immediately rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital but died on the way. Soon, Vivek too fell as he walked out of the bar after finishing his drink and died at the hospital,” police said.
As the news spread, agitated locals gathered in front of the Tasmac outlet. They assaulted Tasmac supervisor Murugan and roughed up a few Revenue officials who turned up. Relatives of the deceased refused to receive the bodies after the post-mortem.
District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and other officials visited the spot. “The bar had a stock of liquor bottles to sell illegally before the permitted hours. It looks like both shared liquor from the same bottle. Hence, the bottle has been sent for laboratory analysis,” said a senior police officer.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android