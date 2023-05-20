Tamil Nadu reports 13 new Covid cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 13 Covid cases on Saturday taking the total number of infections in the state to 36,10,394.

Among districts, two cases each were reported in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Kanyakumari.

Six districts including Chennai reported one case of Covid each.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3 per cent, after 5,282 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid in the State stood at 113.

The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 20 active cases.

A total of 42 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from Covid reached 35,72,202.

One more death due to Covid was reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,079.