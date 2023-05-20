Dawn of the South should spread to rest of India: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin dubbed the unseating of the BJP and return of the Congress to power in Karnataka as a 'dawn' that should spread to the rest of India.

Posting a message on his Twitter handle shortly after Siddaramaiah took over as the chief minister of Karnataka, Stalin, who rubbed shoulders with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge among a host of Congress and anti-BJP leaders from across the country, at the swearing in ceremony at Bengaluru, said, "I sincerely believe that the secular duo will take the state of#Karnataka to newer heights with their able administration. The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change."