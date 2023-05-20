Dawn of the South should spread to rest of India: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin dubbed the unseating of the BJP and return of the Congress to power in Karnataka as a 'dawn' that should spread to the rest of India.
Posting a message on his Twitter handle shortly after Siddaramaiah took over as the chief minister of Karnataka, Stalin, who rubbed shoulders with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge among a host of Congress and anti-BJP leaders from across the country, at the swearing in ceremony at Bengaluru, said, "I sincerely believe that the secular duo will take the state of#Karnataka to newer heights with their able administration. The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change."
Stalin posted the message days after he celebrated the Congress victory in Karnataka as the "landmass of Dravidian family standing clear of the BJP." He had even appealed during the counting of the Karnataka election results to work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India.
