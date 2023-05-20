CM Siddu cast(e)s net wide in K'taka

BENGALURU: Siddaramaiah, who was sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister along with state Congress president DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, has taken a gamble with castes to bring about a new synergy for the party keeping in mind 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The swearing-in, which took place exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka, saw a Dalit-minority-dynasty balancing act, besides representation to the dominant caste groups in the State.
Apart from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Congress MLAs was sworn in as cabinet ministers include G Parameshwara (SC), KH Muniyappa (SC), K J George (Minority-Christian), MB Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC and AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim). Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here, where Siddaramaiah had taken oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.
Congress chief Kharge had invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony.
The event seemed to be a show of strength for opposition parties amid unity efforts to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Chief Ministers MK Stalin, Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, NCP president Sharad Pawar, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mahbooba Mufti, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja among others attended the event.
Congratulating Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, on being sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure.”
Former CM Bommai also congratulated his successor.
Dawn heralded in south should spread: Stalin
Asserting that the formation of Congress government in Karnataka heralded a dawn in the south and it should spread to the rest of India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change.
In a tweet, after taking part in the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said, “Hearty congratulations to Hon’ble Thiru Siddaramaiah avaru and Hon’ble Thiru DK Shivakumar avaru on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively.”
“I sincerely believe that the secular duo will take the state of Karnataka to newer heights with their able administration,” he said.
“The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change,” he added.
Kamal attends event. Meanwhile, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Saturday greeted Siddaramaiah, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka.
He also attended the swearing-in ceremony. After the successive electoral debacles, Kamal has been moving closer to the DMK-led alliance and he also campaigned for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode bypoll.
“I’m certain that the faith reposed by 6.5 crore people of Karnataka, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will usher in a golden period of progress. On my way to attend the Swearing-in Ceremony,” he tweeted.
