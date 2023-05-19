Stalin launches operations of 16 new substations, 65 upgraded substations

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched the operations of 16 new sub-stations, including 400 KV SS at Pulianthope and 67 upgraded substations, at a cost of Rs 2003 crore.

An official release said that new substations and upgrading existing substations were being done to provide uninterrupted power supply and utilise wind and solar generation considering the increase in the industrial, agricultural, commercial and IT sector energy demand.

It said that two 400 KV substations at Pulianthope and Ottapidaram in Tuticorin were set up at Rs 1718 crore and seven 110 KV substations and 33/11 KV substations were constructed at Rs 94.20 crore and Rs 45.97 crore respectively.

Besides, 67 current transformers capacity were increased at 65 existing SS at Rs 143 crore.