Increase in AC usage overloads transformers, leads to power cuts

CHENNAI: The city’s peak power demand has touched an all-time high of 3,991 MW on Monday, resulting in power cuts in several neighbourhoods.

The previous highest peak demand of 3,778 MW was recorded on April 20. The all-time high energy consumption of 84.51 million units was registered on May 15 surpassing the previous record of 84.23 MU on April 21 this year.

Residents of Periyar Nagar staged a protest at the Tangedco section office due to power cuts on Monday night. “Due to increase in the ambient temperature, usage of ACs at homes increased. This overloaded the transformers and tripped the fuse,” an official explained. “However, power cuts lasted only for 30 minutes. All the officials and workers were on the field last night as the demand went up resulting in fuse faults.”

He pointed out that normally people would switch on the AC for 30 minutes to an hour to cool the room. “Due to prevailing weather conditions, people have been using ACs for a long time and this leads to overloading,” he added.

With the city’s temperature soaring beyond 40-degree Celsius, the city power demand is also expected to cross the 4,000 MW mark.

A senior Tangedco official said: “We’re expecting the power demand to touch 4,300 MW. That’s why we’ve taken measures to prevent such power cuts. After Monday night’s power outages, we’ve identified 50 locations that witnessed overloading; fuses were changed in the pillar boxes. Also, feeder lines were rerouted to ensure even-load distribution.”

As many as 45 new distribution transformers were installed on Tuesday and 35 are planned for Wednesday.