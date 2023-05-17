HC restrains Hyderabad-based firm from associating with Sivagangai schools

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court restrained the Hyderabad-based Next Education India Private Limited from getting associated with any of the Schools in the Sivagangai district till June 6 and directed them to continue to provide their services with Tirupattur-based Al Amir Islamic Educational Trust. In their petition, the Al Amir Islamic Educational Trust contended that the Islamic Educational Trust executed an agreement with Next Education India Private Limited on April 9, 2019, to render a service of managing and operating the entire functions of a school for 15 years at the cost of Rs 2 lakh per annum. The trust sought an interim injunction to restrain the company from getting associated with any of the schools in the Sivagangai district. Recording the contentions, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said that the balance of convenience is in favour of the applicant and adjourned the hearing to June 6.