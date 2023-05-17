Annamalai demands removal of Senthilbalaji to ensure fair probe into job scam

CHENNAI: A day after the Supreme Court permitted Enforcement Directorate to conduct a fresh probe against minister V Senthilbalaji in connection with a job scam in the AIADMK regime in 2014, state BJP president K Annamalai demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to drop the minister from the cabinet to ensure a free and fair investigation into the nine year-old case.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the saffron party leader demanded the CM to ensure a fair probe into the scam.

The top court, on Tuesday, issued a direction to set aside the Madras High Court order and allowed the ED to probe into the scam.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician questioned how a fair enquiry is possible against a "powerful and resourceful" minister in the cabinet? He charged that it shows the TN government and the state police trying to help Senthilbalaji to come out of the probe unscathed. "The CM should immediately drop him from the cabinet and pave the way for a fair probe, " he further said.