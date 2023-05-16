Traffic violations: TN govt publishes new procedures in Gazette

CHENNAI: Following the guidelines of the Central Government, the State government on Tuesday published the new procedures in the gazette on traffic violations across the State.
New scheme implemented to monitor road traffic and avoid accidents.
New system introduced to impose fines on vehicles violating traffic rules from the control room.
Plans are made to utilise electronic enforcement devices to monitor traffic, avoid accidents, impose fines on vehicles that violate the rules, etc.
Modern cameras will be installed to monitor traffic on State and National Highways, major cities, and major junctions.
Traffic cops should keep an eye on vehicular traffic by installing a camera in their clothes (body cams)
Traffic should be monitored with a camera fitted on the dashboard of the traffic police vehicles.
Action will be taken against violators to pay fine fee for violating traffic rules either online or at traffic police stations.
