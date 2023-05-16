Sweltering heat likely to increase for next 2 days in TN: RMC

CHENNAI: According to Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC), the maximum temperature is likely to surge by two to four degrees Celsius than normal in Tamil Nadu.
The temperature has been intense for the past few days and as far as Chennai is concerned, the maximum temperature in the city is 106 degree celsius and likely to touch 110 degrees Celsius.
Accordingly, the heat wave will be very intense in Chennai.
