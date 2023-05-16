State govt likely to take over Child Helpline service in July

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Child Helpline (CHL) service transitioning from Childline India Foundation (CIF) to the respective District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) across India, Tamil Nadu is likely to take over CHL by July.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development had announced handing over operations of CHL services from CIF and partner NGOs to all the State and Union Territories (UTs) under the mission Vatsalya scheme.

For this, the ministry has given two months’ notice to 10 States/UTs, including all southern states and Puducherry barring Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The notice period is effective from April 20 to June 19.

While in the case of TN, the DCPU along with the Directorate of Social Defence (DSD) has been preparing for the transition. The Child Helpline staff and DCPU have been actively working to take over the 1098 helpline service, fully under the government’s control.

N Lalitha, member of Child Welfare Committee, Chennai North said, “The ministry has given a six months extension for CHL takeover. Meanwhile, directions have been given by social defence to hire the required staff and set up CHL offices at respective district collectorates or at DCPO office in case of Chennai.”

“As the extension will expire by June, it is likely that TN will take over 1098 childline service from July at the maximum,” added the member.