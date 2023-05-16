TamilNadu

SC directs ED to proceed with Senthilbalaji 'job scam' probe

The apex court has set aside Madras HC order dismissing summons issued to Senthilbalaji.
Senthilbalaji
SenthilbalajiFile photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue pursuing leads regarding graft charges levelled against TN minister Senthilbalaji.

Setting aside Madras High Court's order dismissing summons issued to Senthilbalaji, Justice Ramasubramanian observed that an SIT could be set up if necessary.

The SC ordered the central agency to submit the report on investigation in two months.

The job scam charges against Senthilbalaji relates to his tenure as Transport Minister from 2011-2015 during the AIADMK regime.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Madras HC
ED
SC
Enforcement Directorate
Senthilbalaji corruption case
Senthilbalaji job scam
Senthilbalaji corruption

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in