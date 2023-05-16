SC directs ED to proceed with Senthilbalaji 'job scam' probe

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue pursuing leads regarding graft charges levelled against TN minister Senthilbalaji.

Setting aside Madras High Court's order dismissing summons issued to Senthilbalaji, Justice Ramasubramanian observed that an SIT could be set up if necessary.

The SC ordered the central agency to submit the report on investigation in two months.

The job scam charges against Senthilbalaji relates to his tenure as Transport Minister from 2011-2015 during the AIADMK regime.