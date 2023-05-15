Stalin to inaugurate buildings for Adi Dravidian students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday will inaugurate school buildings and hostels for Adi Dravidian students.
He will inaugurate the event through video conference at 10.45 am today at the Secretariat.
The Chief Minister will also inaugurate buildings constructed by the Department of Fisheries and also the Tamil Nadu Technology Center located on the Anna University campus in Chennai.
