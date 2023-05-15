Senthilbalaji files 4 defamation suits against Savukku Shankar

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday filed four defamation suits in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai against A Shankar (alias Savukku Shankar) for alleged defamatory videos, posts against the sitting minister.

A defamation suit moved by the senior counsel P Wilson and advocate Richardson Wilson on behalf of V Senthilbalaji in the XXIII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai.

According to the complainant, A Shankar, a vlogger, in his interviews with various digital media (YouTube Channels) said that the complainant would topple the Tamil Nadu government like Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra as the ruling party DMK is frustrated with the complainant.

"Similarly, Shankar had posted various defamatory and baseless posts, comments against the sitting minister on his Twitter handle and that are per se false, defamatory and has scandalous imputations against the complainant. His posts on Twitter have tarnished the complainant's dedicated hard work and public service," it added.

Therefore, the complainant prayed the court to issue the process and proceed against A Shankar and punish him for the offences under Section 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and pass such order.