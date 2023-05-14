World looks up to India for solutions, says Guv Ravi
COIMBATORE: The world has begun to look at India in the hopes finding answers to global problems, said Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.
Addressing the two-day inaugural ceremony of the C20 summit on ‘Technology and Security for One World’ at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore on Saturday, the governor said that India’s revolutionary transformation has captured the attention of the world, with several countries now looking towards India for solutions to global problems.
Ravi attributed this shift to the change in India’s approach from a government to a people-centric focus and cited initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India, JAM trinity, and UPI as examples of programs that impacted millions of lives in India through their online services.
Stating that no country can make progress without harnessing the power of women, Ravi said India had a huge gender imbalance for many centuries. “With the efforts made in the last few years, India has overcome the challenge and the country is now having more women than men. In Tamil Nadu itself, the latest revision of electoral rolls shows there are 15,000 more women electorate than men,” he said.
Further Ravi said this transformation has been possible with the use of technology and through involving the civil society in policy making as equal partners. “Technology has a huge contribution in triggering innovation. In 2014, India had less than 500 startups and now it has grown to one crore,” he said.
The summit draws delegates from civil society organizations (CSOs) and technology sectors to participate in policy meetings, workshops, and discussions geared towards formulating policies aimed at societal well-being.
