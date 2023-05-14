Party is important than the govt, Stalin tells functionaries

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, DMK Supremo and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the party is more important than the government and directed all the functionaries to listen to each and every cadre and work hard to achieve 100 percent victory in the upcoming polls.

Addressing the party functionaries including all 72 district secretaries through video conferencing, the DMK president said that as a result of our hard work, we have come to the power with the support of Tamil Nadu people.

"I am working beyond my strength to run the government. Due to the mismanagement of the previous AIADMK regime, our state was in dire financial straits. Even so, we are implementing various welfare schemes which are needed for the public. We are also implementing unannounced schemes and fulfilling our poll promises in a way that directly benefits every individual in one way or another, " he said.

Hitting out the Himachal, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka poll promises made by other parties, Stalin said that the schemes that we are implementing are being promised by other parties in other states.

"To celebrate our two years of governance, we have successfully conducted 80 percent public meetings across the state of the 1,222 meetings that we planned. I have received information that due to rain in a few places and due to lack of proper coordination with the party functionaries, the meeting was not held properly. I request the district secretaries to find out what are the problems in those areas and fix them, " he added.

Exuding the displeasure over the activities of the party functionaries, Stalin said that the party is more important than the government. Everyone should rejoice in this. Art can only be done if there is a wall. The party should be strong. Our focus should be on strengthening the party and making the cadres happy. If any of the cadres have any grievances, listen to what they are saying and speak comfortably to those who complain and try to solve it.

The district secretaries and ministers should listen to the grievances of the block, town, union, district level functionaries in their respective districts and resolve them. A great burden will gnaw at their mind. It is our responsibility to ensure that there is no bitterness or resentment at any level in the party.

Pointing out the recent cabinet reshuffle, Stalin said not everyone gets postings and responsibilities at the same time and it is not wrong that those MLAs prefer to be ministers.

"But if you don't get the opportunity, you don't have to bother about this. Many of our cadres do not even get a chance to become a MLA. It's not about the minister or MLA. This is the situation in every position in our party. Only a few get opportunities and others have to wait for it. Meanwhile, they should work hard and those who work will surely get recognition, " the DMK president encouraged his cadres.

However, Stalin said that exactly one year left for the parliamentary elections and if the party members work with enthusiasm and happiness, the DMK will win the 2024 parliamentary election and 2026 assembly polls as well.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior leader who attended the meeting said that the leader of the ruling party is upset with some of the recent incidents that harm the government.

"Our leader (MK Stalin) is upset with the behaviour of senior leaders and some of the district level functionaries of the party. He expressed his concern over the recent incidents and slammed the party men for their behaviour and warned them not to get involved in such things and strengthen the party. The party is still strong and we will register a huge win in the upcoming polls, " he added.

Agreeing with Stalin's words, Political critic and Journalist Priyan said that the Chief Minister should realise the present discontent and regret in his party. "The party is essential to stay in power and to come to power again. DMK can only come to power if the party structure is strong. He would have removed incompetents and non-performers in his cabinet and given a chance to new ones. Islam community, Vanniyar and Mutharaiyar community should also be given due representation in the cabinet. Experienced cadres and functionaries should not only be expected to continue working for the party but should also be honoured by giving them postings, " he opined.