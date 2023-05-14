Chances of moderate rain in TN coastal districts for 5 days: RMC

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

A statement issued by the RMC stated, "From May 14-16, light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

"From May 17-18, thunderstorm are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

It will move in a north-northeast direction and may cross southeast Bangladesh and northern Myanmar coast as a severe storm by noon today and also the wind speed may reach 180 to 190 kmph with occasional gusts of 210 kmph.

Earlier, talking about Cyclone Mocha, the RMC official sources said that the cyclone would have less impact on Tamil Nadu as the system moves towards the northern direction.