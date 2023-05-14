AC sales soar as mercury spikes
CHENNAI: Sale of ACs, air-coolers and refrigerators have always spiked every summer, especially in April and May when temperature rises to new heights. What’s new this year, however, is that consumers across all socioeconomic spectrum in the city are buying them.
“Now the trend has changed. Every family, whether privileged or not, wants to buy an AC. The demand has been increasing steadily for the last 8 years,” said R Arun Ganesh, branch manager, Vasanth & Co. “We already had a very good start this summer compared to last year. We hope the trend will sustain for the next few months.”
To attract more customers and withstand competition, retail showrooms and brands are giving offers up-to 30% percent.
“Prices of prominent AC brands have seen a surge up to 10% compared to last year,” pointed out Ganesh.
However, the excitement of buying a new electronic item soon gives way to heartache when the said equipment malfunctions. “A lot of people do not service their ACs, especially when they don’t use it in winter. That’s why it catches fire, bursts and/or leads to short circuit when you suddenly switch it on during summer,” said K Mohammed Riyazudeen, an AC mechanic.
Since almost everyone uses ACs and air-coolers during the summer, it’s mandatory to service them before you begin using them. “The clogged-up fungus in the AC plant should be removed and cleaned,” he added. “The demand for AC mechanics has increased now, but we can’t charge our service charges due to the online AC services.”
Most online service providers provide services at a cheaper price compared to local mechanics, but their quality is questionable, opined Riyazudeen. “They don’t have experienced staff like us. People should be careful of the technicians they get from online services,” he stated.
India is the third largest country in generating e-waste including AC, fridge and mobile phone. “AC emits chlorofluoro gas, a greenhouse gas, which aggravates global warming,” said P Natarajan, founder, Namma Ooru foundation. “Plant more trees around your homes and apartment buildings. Cross-ventilation in each building – whether home or office – helps in keeping the place cool.”
