Online classes soon to coach aspirants for competitive tests
CHENNAI: Online classes will be introduced by the state-owned Anna Administrative Staff College for the students living in rural areas exclusive for those appearing for various competitive exams at state and national levels.
At present, only physical classes were being conducted for competitive exams for students in few colleges and study centres have been established in a few libraries.
Anna Administrative Staff College provides training to officers of Tamil Nadu government and Public Sector Undertakings in the areas of General Administration, Information Technology, Finance, Marketing, Behavioural Science and Personality Development.
A senior official from the Human Resources Department said that the students living in rural areas and with poor economic background find it difficult to take up competitive examinations to enter into government services in the absence of free coaching institutions.
“With a view to help these students, Anna Administrative Staff College planned to conduct online coaching classes through its YouTube channel,” he added.
The official said as a maiden venture, the institution produced and uploaded videos for an exam conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board with the help of the experts and for which the state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the institution for conducting online classes exclusively for the competitive examinations.
“Accordingly, it has been planned to cover the entire syllabus of a particular competitive exam in 60 days,” he said adding “the salient feature of this coaching was, “conduct of series of tests.”
The official said in addition to online coaching an ‘App’ exclusively for the competitive examinations has also been launched by the institution recently. The app titled ‘Nokkam’, about 65,000 persons have registered their names. “More than 15 test papers have been uploaded in the App”, he said.
According to him, to increase the number of candidates from Tamil Nadu enter in the civil services, the institution has been uploading videos of subject experts, bureaucrats and educationalists to inculcate exclusive training given for the preliminaries.
“These videos were expected to get very good response from UPSC aspirants,” he said adding about one lakh subscribers were likely to be enrolled for this channel.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android