New cases dip below 10 across 15 districts
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including passengers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,280. The cases in all districts dropped below 10, with Chennai and Chengalpattu reporting 5 cases each.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.9% after 6,388 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 528 with the highest of 99 active cases reported in Coimbatore. A total of 97 more people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 35,71,677. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,075.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android