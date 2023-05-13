New cases dip below 10 across 15 districts

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.9% after 6,388 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 528 with the highest of 99 active cases reported in Coimbatore. A total of 97 more people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 35,71,677. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,075.