MTC to operate more buses during weekends, holidays in city & outskirts

MADURAI: In a boost to those travelling on the weekends and holidays, Metropolitan Transport Corporation is all set to operate additional bus services on the weekends, holidays and festival days in the city and its outskirts.

MTC used to operate reduced bus services on the weekends and holidays citing reduced patronage. However, the transport department secretary has instructed the corporation to operate more buses during the weekends and holidays due to an increase in passengers demand.

A circular issued by the MTC managing director said that it is expected that there would be increased demand for buses from passengers during the weekends and holidays. “Hence, all the drivers and conductors turn up for work and avoid taking leave on those days to operate all the buses,” it said.