Eye on LS polls: Stalin to hold meet with dist secys
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin would chair a meeting of DMK district secretaries and observers of constituencies on Sunday.
An announcement made by the DMK high command late Friday night said that DMK president Stalin would lead a consultation of district secretaries and observers of all constituencies via video call at 11 am on Sunday.
Though the announcement did not specify the actual agenda of the meeting, the party high command is expected to discuss the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for which the party high command instructed the district units and constituency observers to appoint booth committees.
In fact, the CM was understood to have pulled up several district secretaries and observers in a similar meeting a few weeks ago after they failed to accomplish the task of constituting the booth committees in time.
The DMK president is also expected to take feedback from the district secretaries and observers in the wake of the reshuffle in the cabinet which caused considerable disquiet in the state polity.
The consultation happens roughly a week prior to the convention of the high-level executive committee meeting of the party which is set to discuss the preparations for the June 3 centenary celebration of the party’s former president M Karunanidhi in which opposition leaders of various hues and strengths from the national political mainstream are expected to participate.
