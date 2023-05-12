SETC bus rams lorry, bike, killing four in Sirkazhi
TIRUCHY: Four persons, including a father-son duo, died after a SETC bus hit a stationary tanker lorry and a two-wheeler at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district late on Thursday evening.
It is said, an SETC bus bound from Thiruthuraipoondi was proceeding to Tiruvarur on Thursday and it hit a stationary tanker lorry that was parked along the road at Parathakudi near Sirkazhi.
Soon after hitting the tanker lorry, the bus hit a two-wheeler on the opposite direction in which three persons, identified as Padmanabhan (49) from Chidambaram and his son Arulraj and friend Balamurugan were riding. The trio were crushed to death on the spot.
Similarly, the bus conductor Vijayasarathi was seriously injured. He was rescued and rushed to the Government Hospital. However, he died on the way to the hospital while 20 passengers who had minor injuries were given first aid and discharged.
Sirkazhi police registered a case and were investigating.
