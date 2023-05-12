Raj Bhavan warns of legal action against persons sharing misleading info

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Governor's office on Friday cautioned that appropriate legal action would be initiated against those found propagating false and misleading information that Governor R N Ravi approved action under the National Security Act against an individual from Bihar, according a press statement.

"It has come to our notice that a message is being circulated in social media quoting Governor of TN has approved an action under the National Security Act against an individual from Bihar," said the Raj Bhavan statement and clarified that the Governor has not approved any NSA against any individual.

"We request the citizens not to share/promote anu such unverified forwards or contents," the release further said and cautioned that legal action would be taken as per law if anybody found sharing such misleading information.