No new cases in 20 districts; total count crosses 36.10 L
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday including cases from the UAE, Bahrain and Germany. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,238. Coimbatore topped the list with 11 new cases, followed by Chennai with 10 cases.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.3% after 6,285 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 583 with the highest number of 109 active cases reported in Coimbatore. A total of 117, more people recovered taking total recoveries 35,71,580. No more COVID-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,075.
