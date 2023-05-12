No new cases in 20 districts; total count crosses 36.10 L

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.3% after 6,285 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 583 with the highest number of 109 active cases reported in Coimbatore. A total of 117, more people recovered taking total recoveries 35,71,580. No more COVID-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,075.