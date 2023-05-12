Man fined Rs 10K for disturbing wild tusker
COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old man has been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 by the Forest Department on Friday for disturbing a wild tusker on the Hogenakkal Road in Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district.
K Murugesan of Erungadu village in Pennagaram was allegedly drunk when he approached the elephant grazing fodder along the road on May 10. He was caught on camera going dangerously closer to the animal and raising his hands in a worshipping gesture.
Disturbed by his presence, the tusker initially steps back, but attempts to charge as he stands facing the road with his hands raised apart. He then bows down to touch the soil in obeisance before leaving the spot. Murugesan was involved in the reckless act by ignoring the warnings from people going by the way.
The video of the incident, shot by someone, has gone viral on the social media. Following this, the Forest Department took Murugesan into custody. He was booked under Wildlife Protection Act and was slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000 for disturbing the wild elephant.
