Cabinet reshuffled as DMK govt rattled by PTR’s audio on corruption: EPS
COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the DMK had reshuffled the Cabinet as it is shaken by the leaked ‘PTR audio’ on corruption.
Speaking to reporters after a party meeting in Omalur, the AIADMK leader said the portfolio of several Ministers has been changed due to corruption in the last two years of the DMK rule.
“The government is shaken by just one audio. Corruption has become pervasive in all departments. The only achievement of DMK in the last two years is its corruption of Rs 30,000 crore. The AIADMK will raise DMK’s corruption and particularly on various irregularities in Aavin to Governor RN Ravi,” he said.
Taking potshots on deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam meeting AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami said Dhinakaran and OPS had in the past accused each other as traitors.
“But now, both these traitors have joined to form a team. Already, Dhinakaran’s camp is empty. None could shake AIADMK as it has come under the control of 1.5 crore cadre,” he said.
Alleging that it has now been proved beyond doubt that OPS is acting as the ‘B’ team of the DMK, Palaniswami said OPS met Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in- law V Sabareesan while watching a cricket match.
In a sharpened attack against OPS loyalist Panruti S Ramachandran, the AIADMK leader said he had never been loyal to whichever party he was affiliated with and switched over several times. “He does not have even a single cadre in his support,” he said.
Palaniswami also said the DMK foisted false cases over inaccurate property details in the nomination papers filed by him in the Assembly polls. “I have revealed what I have. I do only farming and not into any other business. I didn’t cover up anything and have bought no property in my name. The case itself is a violation and I will face it legally,” he said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android