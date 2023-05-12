ADW teachers ‘kept in dark’ on merger
CHENNAI: After drawing flak from various quarters regarding the announcement of Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) schools merging with School Education Department, teachers and stakeholders have alleged that they are kept in the dark regarding merging process.
Subsequently, ADW teachers have also claimed that so far no meetings or productive talks were held by the officials to address their concerns and opposition regarding schools merging. Besides this, there are speculations within the ADW department that the merger is currently put on hold following protests and backlash by teachers.
During the budget session in March, the former State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that schools under all departments including ADW and denotified communities will be brought under SED. And, for this department also began collecting data on schools.
However, this announcement was met with several criticisms that the students of the communities will be deprived of the special focus. And, teachers, educationalists and stakeholders persisted in the schools to not be merged with SED instead demanded to fill vacancies in ADW schools, improve quality of teaching and infrastructure. An ADW officer working in one of the western districts said that due to backlash, the merging process is likely to be put on hold.
Speaking about keeping ADW teachers in the dark, P Sudhakar, State president, TN Asiriyar Kaapalar Urimari Paadhugapu Sangam, Salem said, “Right after the announcement, the department begun actively gathering data and also held a meeting in early May. But, by and large, we are unaware of the decisions made regarding mergi ng.”
Likewise, T Ravikumar, a warden at ADW hostel, Ambasamudram agreeing that the government is yet to hold talks with them pointed out a difficulty in merging. An ADW official said, “The merging process is not put on hold.”
