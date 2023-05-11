WRD to start modernisation of channels in Nandhiyar Kulaiyar sub-basin

CHENNAI: To achieve uninterrupted flow in channels and to meet the farmers demand of water for irrigation, the Water Resources department has decided to start the rehabilitation and modernisation of 6 main channels in Nandhiyar Kulaiyar sub basin in Trichy zone.

A Government Order issued by the Water Resources department stated that most of the irrigation structures are in dilapidated condition and it is necessary to complete the reconstruction works before the commencement of irrigation period i.e. first week of June to achieve uninterrupted flow in channels and to meet the farmers demand of water for irrigation.

Further, the government sanctioned Rs 74.03 crore for the rehabilitation and modernisation of Peruvalai, Ayyan, Panguni Drain, Upper Panguni, Lower Peruvalai, North Ayyan, South Ayyan, Malattar, Kaduvai channels which falls under the Nandhiyar Kulaiyar sub basin in Trichy zone to a length of 121.87 kilometer.

Reconstruction of sluice, length of lining, bund strengthening, construction of protection walls are the works that to be carried out by the department.

The rehabilitation and modernisation works will be completed in three months, says the GO.