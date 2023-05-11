TN Cabinet reshuffle: Task cut out for debutant and old timer

CHENNAI: The change of portfolios in the Tamil Nadu cabinet has posed a new set of challenges to the DMK regime led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Newly appointed minister TRB Rajaa in particular would have large shoes to fill as the state industries minister, courtesy his predecessor Thangam Thennarasu who has set the bar very high.

With multi-national investment perceived by the ruling government as the trump card to achieve its target of developing the state into a two trillion US $ economy by 2030, Thangam has already given a good head start. So successful was the preceding two years that outgoing Thangam posted the impending launch of manufacturing by CISCO in Tamil Nadu as his farewell message before taking over the reins of the state finance ministry.

Add the two-day GIM (Global Investors Meet) scheduled from January 10, 2024 to woo more investment to the state, the task ahead really looks near daunting for the debutant minister who is already envied for securing one of the coveted portfolios, which mostly fetches positive media publicity, in his maiden stint as minister.

Rajaa would definitely have his hands full and travel itinerary hectic to sustain the momentum created by his predecessor and successfully sustain the task of luring semiconductor manufacturers to the state, something Thennarasu has been walking the extra mile over to achieve.

That the Factories Amendment Act 2023 enabling working hours up to 12 hours per day was unsuccessfully mooted and pushed by the industries department to win over the hearts of the semiconductor manufacturers at the risk of suffering political and public backlash must be a reminder for Rajaa for the task at hand.

"Creating jobs will be the prime agenda. Investors come with an expectation for 20 to 30 years. The department will work to meet the expectation and create a skilled workforce. A good set of officers are helming the departments under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Industries department is something close to the CM," Rajaa said in his first interaction with the media after taking over as the industries minister.

In the same breath, the job at hand in the finance department might not be so easy even for a seasoned Thennarasu, whose reputation as a go-getter in roles designated by the party bosses has even won the rival's acknowledgement. Thennarasu would have the difficult task of balancing between fiscal consolidation and social spending, and that too ahead of a crucial election year. He would also have the task of meeting the expectations of his cabinet colleagues, some of whom have been murmuring discontent over delay in allocation of funds by the finance department for development projects.

Therefore, the new minister would have the task of balancing the books, which are already overwhelmed with debts, plus apportioning funds to fulfil the electoral promises. Also, liaison with a difficult Union government and securing the due share of taxes and grants from the central and divisive pool besides managing the negotiations in the GST council would be another new challenge to Thennarasu.