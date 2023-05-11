Summer showers fill tanks in Vellore region; ryots upbeat
RANIPET/VELLORE: Farmers in Vellore-Ranipet region are upbeat over the increased flow in the Kosasthalaiyar in Nemili taluk, thanks to recent showers.
Two check dams across the river at Kariyakudal and Sayanapuram have both reached full level.
“The flow in the river was after the water from the brimming check dam was diverted to irrigation tanks along the way,” said CS Mani, Ranipet district president of vivasayigal sangam.
“We are happy as the flow will fill up nearly 50 irrigation tanks in Nemili taluk in addition to raising the groundwater level around the river, which will benefit during the next round of agricultural operations,” said S Udayakumar, Sangam state general secretary.
However, the only sour note was that the ground-level causeway connecting Panniyur to Panapakkam has been submerged.
“To ensure safety of users, the State government should construct a full-fledged bridge,” locals said.
“Water has been flowing in the Palar at Vaniyambadi and Ambur as the 12-ft check dam built at Pillur by Andhra Pradesh was overflowing,” they added.
“The Mordana dam near Guidyattam started overflowing after heavy flow in Kaundanya river,” officials said.
