Punish DMK men involved in smuggling activities: OPS
CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday charged that the cadres and functionaries of the ruling DMK party have been indulging in smuggling of ration rice, minerals such as river sand and selling contrabands and demanded the government to take stern action against them to maintain law and order in the State.
“The law and order in the State will be intact and the rate of crime will come down by 50 per cent, if the government stops the anarchy of the DMK functionaries. The police department should take appropriate action against those who indulge in anti-social activities and intimidate police personnel,” OPS said in a statement.
He pointed out news reports on a DMK functionary intimidating the police inspector attached to Dharapuram All Women Police Station in Tirupur for inquiring in connection with a Pocso case and demanded the police official to drop the case.
The DMK cadres have also indulge smuggling of ration rice and sand, he said and added that recently, the police arrested panchayat president and union councillors, who were affiliated to the DMK party, in Nagapattinam district on charges of smuggling ganja, he said and demand strict legal action against them to maintain the law and order in the State.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android