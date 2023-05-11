P Chidambaram wishes Thennarasu on becoming FM

CHENNAI: Former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram congratulated Minister Thangam Thennarasu on his new portfolio as TN finance minister.

In a statement, he said, "Congratulations to Thangam Tennarasu on his appointment as Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu. I wish Tamil Nadu further development in his new role, and congratulations to TRP Rajaa on his appointment as Industry Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

On Thursday, portfolios of five ministers have been changed in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

According to a press release, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has been divested of finance portfolio and made information tech minister of the State.

Thennarasu has been made Finance Minister and Tamil development dept has been given as additional charge to State Information Minister M P Saminathan.

Mano Thangaraj has been allocated Dairy Development ministry and newly-inducted minister TRB Rajaa will replace Thennarasu as the new industries minister.