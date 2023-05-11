Electric fence in own farm kills farmer in D’puri
COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old farmer was electrocuted to death as he unknowingly stepped on an illegal electric fence erected to prevent intrusion of wild boar in his farm in Dharmapuri on Thursday.
M Naveen, from a village near Panjapalli owns a farm near the forest area. A few days ago, Naveen erected an electric fence around his farm to prevent wild boars from damaging his paddy crop.
On Thursday early morning, Naveen had gone to the farm, when he unknowingly stepped on the illegal electric line. He received a shock and died on the spot. On receiving information, the Panjapalli police and Tangedco staff rushed to the spot and disconnected the power line.
The body of the deceased has been sent for a post mortem at Palacode Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.
