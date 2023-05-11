Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm 'Mocha'

CHENNAI: A low-pressure depression that formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal near Andaman further strengthened into a low-pressure area on Wednesday morning.
IMD released a statement on Thursday saying that the low pressure area has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Mocha' which lies centred about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair and 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight today.
This storm is expected to cross the coast between Bangladesh and Myanmar on the morning of the 14th, moving in the north-northeast direction.
The storm is moving northward, drawing moisture from the air. Due to this, influence of heat may increase in Tamil Nadu in the coming days.
