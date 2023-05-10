Tangedco employees to get 6% salary hike: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday announced that the 12th wage revision talks with the trade union representatives of the Tangedco ended with the settlement for 6 per cent hike and an additional 3 per cent for all those who completed 10 years of service.

After over four hours long meeting with 19 trade unions, the minister accompanied by Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani and other senior officials said that Tangedco would incur an additional expense of Rs 623 crore due to the wage revision and payment of arrears.

He said that the 12th wage agreement comes into effect from December 1, 2019. He blamed the previous AIADMK government for the delay in the wage revision as they failed to commence the talks at the earliest and outbreak of the Covid19 subsequently led to the delay.

"All the 19 trade unions agreed to the 6 per cent increment from December 1, 2019. Those who completed 10 years of service at the end of the previous wage agreement would get an additional 3 per cent hike. Altogether, those who completed 10 years of service would get a nine per cent hike," he said, adding that arrears would be paid in two instalments as agreed by the unions.

Senthilbalaji said as many as 75,978 employees would benefit from the wage revision. "About 66,548 employees will benefit from the service weightage," he added. He noted that in a couple of days, the tripartite agreement would be signed the presence of the labour commissioner.