Ravindhranath not AIADMK MP: EPS to Om Birla
CHENNAI: The Theni constituency MP was expelled from the primary membership of the party and it still stands. It has been done in line with the rules and regulations of the party, said EPS in his letter.
He also pointed out the Supreme Court’s direction on February 23 that upheld the convening of the party general council meeting on July 11 in 2022. The apex court had also dismissed a batch of petitions seeking injunction on the implementation of the resolution passed during the GC meeting, he said and added that “I had also been elected as general secretary of the party (in the GC meeting).”
He also drew the attention of Speaker Birla regarding the EC’s communication acknowledging him as the general secretary of the party.
Stating that he was empowered to take action as per the by-laws of the party, EPS requested the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to take necessary action as requested by him in an earlier communication dated on July 15 last year.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android