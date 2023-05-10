Move SC for Governor’s removal, CPM urges state

The CPM also accused Governor of trying to protect Dikshitars in Chidambaram Temple who were practising child marriage. “It is not proper to allow such illegal and anti-democratic activities of the Governor any longer. The Union government has refused to take any action on the complaints made against the Governor. Hence we request that the state government should file a case in the Supreme Court to compel the removal of the Governor, who is acting beyond the mandate of the Constitution,” it said.