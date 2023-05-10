Move SC for Governor’s removal, CPM urges state
CHENNAI: The CPM on Wednesday demanded the state government to file a case in the Supreme Court seeking the dismissal of the Governor, who is acting against the Constitution. It also urged the state to act against the irregularities highlighted in the CAG report on the highways and rural development departments during the previous AIADMK regime.
According to the resolution adopted at the party’s two-day state committee meeting, ever since RN Ravi took charge as Governor, he has been acting unconstitutionally and against the laid down rules.
Pointing to the Governor’s interview to a newspaper, it said that as usual, he overstepped his bounds and slandered the state and the government.
“Governor has alleged that law and order deteriorated in the state. He had falsely claimed that he was attacked and no FIR was filed on the complaint filed by him. During a black flag protest, someone had thrown the flag and stick after his car passed and nothing else happened. Mayiladuthurai police had filed an FIR in this regard,” it said.
The CPM also accused Governor of trying to protect Dikshitars in Chidambaram Temple who were practising child marriage. “It is not proper to allow such illegal and anti-democratic activities of the Governor any longer. The Union government has refused to take any action on the complaints made against the Governor. Hence we request that the state government should file a case in the Supreme Court to compel the removal of the Governor, who is acting beyond the mandate of the Constitution,” it said.
In another resolution, the Marxist party said that the irregularities committed by the AIADMK regime in awarding of tenders in the highways department and construction of houses in the rural development department were exposed by the CAG report tabled in the Assembly. “The state government should conduct a proper investigation into the corruption and irregularities revealed in the reports and punish all those involved in it,” it said.
