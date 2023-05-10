All sand quarries to be under CCTVs: Min
TIRUCHY: Refuting environmental impact due to the new sand quarries, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan on Tuesday said, the quarries would be brought under CCTV surveillance to prevent any violation, including over dredging of sand.
Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, the state announced as many as 25 new sand quarries. “Several charges have been raised about the environmental impact due to sand mining. But, no need to panic and we have studied the entire process and there will not be any negative impact on environment,” assured the Minister.
Meyyanathan also refuted the claims about the dredging of the riverbeds beyond permitted levels. He said that all the sand quarries would be brought under CCTVs surveillance and they will be monitored. “If any violation is found, there will be severe action,” said the Minister.
Meanwhile, the Minister said that effluents from the dying units from Karnataka has been mixing with Thenpennai river and the state government has been initiating steps to prevent the pollution.
“The Chief Secretary has sent an official letter to his counterpart in Karnataka and the Karnataka government has assured to undertake treatment of the effluents and constant monitoring of the dying units in their state,” the Minister said and assured that the rivers in the state would be saved from any form of pollution. Earlier, he distributed welfare aid to beneficiaries in view of 2 year completion of the DMK government.
