Marine eco-tourism picks up in Karankadu in Ramnad
MADURAI: Marine eco-tourism in Karankadu, Ramanathapuram district, where the Forest Department has been running a community-based eco-tourism project, is picking up much to the delight of tourists during this summer holidays.
The Karankadu shore, which falls under Ramanathapuram Range, is open to recreational boating and kayaking and tourists have started spending their time entertaining in seawaters. Karankadu is naturally blessed with mangroves and aquatic vegetation and it’s a delight to the eyes of tourists.
Unlike weekdays, a swelling flow of tourists, mostly families, would enjoy their leisure time boating and kayaking in this Karankadu eco-tourism spot.
As per the directive from Ramanathapuram Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, safety precautions were put in place and those involved in boating and kayaking were strictly urged to wear lifejackets. The boating covers a distance of about two to three kilometers through the sea with mangrove colonies.
As of now, there are two boats and four kayaks and tourism is a vital service with the active participation of the local community. “While one boat has a seating capacity of 14 persons, the other boat could carry 17 adults. About 40 per cent of the proceeds of tourism go to the Eco Development Committee comprising 10 members,” sources said.
Further, sources added that boating is permitted only during high tide and would not be allowed when tide is low. In the present scenario, depth of water in Karankadu shore is three feet and depth of water increases up to six feet during rainy season, sources said.
