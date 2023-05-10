Aviary to be Tiruchy’s new tourist attraction
TIRUCHY: An aviary would come up at Ayyalamman bathing ghat in Srirangam to attract domestic tourists and Local Administration Minister KN Nehru inspected the venue on Tuesday.
As a part of tourism development initiatives in Tiruchy, the district administration has planned to establish an aviary in order to fulfill the entertainment requirements of the people. Accordingly, a two-acre site was identified at Ayyalamman bathing ghat in Srirangam along the Cauvery.
Sources said, initially saplings would be planted all over the identified site and an amusement park would also be established within which an aviary would be set up.
It is said, only exotic birds would be maintained in the proposed facility and the people would be allowed to watch the birds.
Since the birds would be confined in the aviary, several large metal enclosures would be erected to ensure the birds could fly within them.
On Tuesday, Nehru along with Collector M Pradeep Kumar and Mayor Mu Anbalagan inspected the site and said that the task of setting up the aviary has been handed over to the Rural Development Department, which would initiate steps, including the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR), while the Forest Department and State Highways would carry out the process of planting saplings.
