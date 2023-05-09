Mishap-prone spots being studied: Velu
COIMBATORE: Minister for Public Works Department EV Velu on Tuesday said that the state government has taken up an analysis of highways to prevent accidents.
Speaking at a meeting on road safety in Tirupur, the Minister said engineers have undergone training to carry out a scientific analysis and suggest measures to reduce accidents.
“IIT professors from Delhi and heads of departments from Anna University have trained and certified 355 engineers. This year, 53 engineers have undergone the training. They were being sent to every district to carry out a study on the roads,” he said.
With regard to Tirupur, Velu said 236 areas were identified as accident-prone in the district.
“A sum of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned to take accident preventive measures. The police should monitor and take action against minors driving vehicles. And, autos going on school rides should take only a permitted number of students,” he said.
Pointing out that 3,465 km of roads in Tirupur is under the control of the State Highways Department, the Minister said the state government has sanctioned Rs 622 crore for road works taken up on a stretch of 455 km, in the last two years, after the DMK came to power.
Four-laning works on Coimbatore-Karur has been speeded up. Also the highways department has been insisting upon the Centre to establish by-pass roads linking the national highways in Tirupur, Kangeyam, Palladam and Vellakovil areas in the district, he said.
